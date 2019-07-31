Democratic presidential candidates take to Twitter to weigh in on Alaska politics

The leading Democratic contenders for the White House are weighing in on Alaska politics and the ferry strike — at least on social media.
I stand in solidarity with the people of Anchorage, Alaska who are fighting to make their voices heard against extreme budget cuts that could hurt the people of their state. https://t.co/wH7rxCWzg2
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 30, 2019
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted her thoughts on the state’s ongoing political situation on Tuesday. Warren linked to an Alaska Public Media story about Anchorage declaring a civil emergency, and called Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget cuts “extreme.”
On Monday, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders chimed in on the ferry labor dispute, tweeting “I stand with the IBU” and urging Dunleavy to “bargain in good faith” with the striking ferry workers.
The IBU just voted to strike for the first time in 42 years. They are striking for better working conditions and fully-funded ferry service for the community. I stand with the IBU in this and urge @GovDunleavy to bargain in good faith with these workers. https://t.co/IWgcMMJdKK
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 29, 2019
And late last week, former Vice President Joe Biden also tweeted his support for the ferry workers on strike, calling the funding cuts to the Alaska Marine Highway System “draconian.”
The top-polling Democratic candidate for President then called on Gov. Dunleavy to “restore full funding immediately.”
The marine transit system in Alaska is vital to rural communities—but faces draconian cuts in funding. IBU is on strike to ensure this lifeline for Alaskans will continue to serve communities from Ketchikan to Kodiak. The governor must restore full funding immediately. @ILWU
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 26, 2019
Current Republican President (and frequent tweeter) Donald Trump has not yet weighed in on Gov. Dunleavy’s recent policy choices. But in the past, Dunleavy has received Trump’s enthusiastic support — both in person and on social media.
Recent headlines
-
Campaign to recall Gov. Dunleavy set to start August 1Organizers say the governor has made multiple moves that meet the legal justifications for recall, and will begin a long campaign to hold a recall election.
-
This time, EPA decision has Pebble mine developers cheeringThe EPA has thrown out a proposal launched during the Obama administration that some called a "preemptive" veto of the mine. It's a procedural decision that has bad implications for mine opponents.
-
Amid UA budget woes, some students are noticing increased military recruitmentAn Alaska Army recruiter says their outreach hasn't changed. But some University of Alaska students say more military recruiters have reached out amid the university's budget cuts.
-
University of Alaska regents move to consolidate UA accreditationThe University of Alaska Board of Regents voted 8-3 to move towards consolidating the entire university system into a single accredited university.