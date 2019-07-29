Newscast – Monday, July 29, 2019

In this newscast:
- The ferry workers’ continues for a fifth day,
- state lawmakers make progress on major legislation on the capital budget and permanent fund dividend,
- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski joins a Republican environmental group calling itself the Roosevelt Conservation Caucus, and
- an off-duty Juneau police officer gets charged and jailed for driving while intoxicated after a North Douglas traffic accident.
Recent headlines
-
With ANWR drilling on its doorstep, an Alaska Native village is poised to profitIt’s still too early to know if petroleum even exists in the refuge in commercially-viable quantities. But if it’s found, Kaktovik’s residents are simultaneously positioned to be among the biggest beneficiaries, and to experience some of the biggest disruptions.
-
Scientists need help studying dead salmon in Yukon areaDead chum salmon are lining the banks of one of the Yukon River’s largest tributaries. Koyukuk River residents and scientists alike suspect the deaths are related to the river’s warm water. A team of scientists headed to the river on July 26 to gather data.
-
‘We’re gonna be out on the streets’: Anchorage readies for a homeless crisisAs the city extends a civil emergency over an anticipated surge in homelessness, families worry they will have nowhere to go after budget vetoes.
-
Senate Finance Committee sends $3,000 PFD to floor voteSupporters of a full dividend have said the state should follow the formula in a 1982 law, while opponents have said the full amount would put the future of the earnings reserve and dividends at risk.