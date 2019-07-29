Newscast – Monday, July 29, 2019

By July 29, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The ferry workers’ continues for a fifth day,
  • state lawmakers make progress on major legislation on the capital budget and permanent fund dividend,
  • U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski joins a Republican environmental group calling itself the Roosevelt Conservation Caucus, and
  • an off-duty Juneau police officer gets charged and jailed for driving while intoxicated after a North Douglas traffic accident.
0

We get it. There’s a lot going on.

Insightful (and entertaining) context for Alaska news from The Signal, the free Alaska news email you’ll wish came more than once a week.

Recent headlines

X