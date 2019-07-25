Tiny post office, colossal sound

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, July 26th 2019.
Kindred Post will be here to tell us about their tiny post office concert featuring the exciting duo, Radiophonic Jazz. Our Foodie Friday guest is a young baker whose star is rising like dough! We’ll also hear about the upcoming Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner, and a representative from Treadwell Arena will update us on activities at the ice rink.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Recent headlines
Dunleavy says budget vetoes weren’t too aggressiveIn a call with reporters, Dunleavy also said Alaskans will want half of whatever earnings the state spends each year. He directed that message at legislators interested in changing the PFD formula.
From gondolas to ropes courses, Eaglecrest eyes expanding summer attractionsLast month, Eaglecrest Ski Area unveiled a plan to expand summer operations and turn the beloved local ski mountain into a self-sustaining, year-round recreation destination.
In Ketchikan, stranded passengers and striking workers as Alaska’s ferry system shuts downThere's confusion and disappointment at Alaska's marine terminals after a strike shut down the state ferry system.
Anchorage declares a civil emergency over looming cutsAnchorage is anticipating hundreds more homeless in the days and weeks ahead, taxing local emergency response resources and organizations.