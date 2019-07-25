Tiny post office, colossal sound

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, July 26th 2019.

Kindred Post will be here to tell us about their tiny post office concert featuring the exciting duo, Radiophonic Jazz. Our Foodie Friday guest is a young baker whose star is rising like dough! We’ll also hear about the upcoming Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner, and a representative from Treadwell Arena will update us on activities at the ice rink.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

What happened this week? Make sure you didn’t miss anything with The Signal – an insightful (and entertaining) recap of the biggest news in Alaska, delivered to your inbox weekly Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.