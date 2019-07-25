Newscast – Thursday, July 25, 2019

By July 25, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy maintains that his budget vetoes were necessary,
  • the ferry workers’ strike disrupts Southeast Alaska State Fair-goers plans and strands travelers,
  • Eaglecrest Ski Area staff unveil their plans to make the mountain a self-sustaining, year-round recreation destination, and
  • Alaska health officials report the first case of paralytic shellfish poisoning.
