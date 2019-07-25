Newscast – Thursday, July 25, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy maintains that his budget vetoes were necessary,
- the ferry workers’ strike disrupts Southeast Alaska State Fair-goers plans and strands travelers,
- Eaglecrest Ski Area staff unveil their plans to make the mountain a self-sustaining, year-round recreation destination, and
- Alaska health officials report the first case of paralytic shellfish poisoning.
Recent headlines
Dunleavy says budget vetoes weren’t too aggressiveIn a call with reporters, Dunleavy also said Alaskans will want half of whatever earnings the state spends each year. He directed that message at legislators interested in changing the PFD formula.
From gondolas to ropes courses, Eaglecrest eyes expanding summer attractionsLast month, Eaglecrest Ski Area unveiled a plan to expand summer operations and turn the beloved local ski mountain into a self-sustaining, year-round recreation destination.
In Ketchikan, stranded passengers and striking workers as Alaska’s ferry system shuts downThere's confusion and disappointment at Alaska's marine terminals after a strike shut down the state ferry system.
Anchorage declares a civil emergency over looming cutsAnchorage is anticipating hundreds more homeless in the days and weeks ahead, taxing local emergency response resources and organizations.