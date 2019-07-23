Women wow on Wednesdays

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday July 24, 2019.
On Wednesday’s show, we’ll hear about the new open mic for women on Wednesdays. Spruce Root will tell us how small businesses can prosper, sustainably. Melissa Garcia Johnson will highlight her new work of floral art, and University of Alaska Southeast shares details about about Enrollment Day!
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM
Recent headlines
Feds withdraw appeal of Izembek Refuge road decisionFor now, that leaves in place a federal judge's decision blocking a land exchange for a road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.
Financial exigency likely means UAS layoffs and program reductions — but not before fall classes beginThe UAS chancellor says programs with larger enrollments are more likely to be retained. But he adds that some smaller programs, like Alaska Native languages, are critical to the mission of UAS.
Alaska DEC approves waste management permit for Palmer ProjectThe Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has approved a waste management permit for a controversial mineral exploration project near the communities of Klukwan and Haines.
Juneau moves forward with annexation proposalThe Juneau Assembly is advancing its petition to annex parts of Admiralty Island, despite an attempt by an Assembly member to bring the issue back for further review.