Newscast – Monday, July 22, 2019

By July 22, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • ProPublica and the Anchorage Daily News report at least 14 villages have employed police officers whose criminal records should have prevented them from being hired under state law,
  • the Alaska House of Representatives comes up one vote short of funding the state’s capital budget,
  • a House committee introduces a new proposal to fund permanent fund dividends at about $1,600 and reverse some of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget vetoes,
  • the University of Alaska Board of Regents declares a financial exigency,
  • the federal government drops its appeal in the King Cove road case,
  • one of youngest members of the family that’s run the Sitka Sentinel newspaper for 75 years gets into the family business, and
  • an Alabama woman checks off the 50th state on her list in Juneau to sing the national anthem in.
