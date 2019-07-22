Newscast – Monday, July 22, 2019

In this newscast:
- ProPublica and the Anchorage Daily News report at least 14 villages have employed police officers whose criminal records should have prevented them from being hired under state law,
- the Alaska House of Representatives comes up one vote short of funding the state’s capital budget,
- a House committee introduces a new proposal to fund permanent fund dividends at about $1,600 and reverse some of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget vetoes,
- the University of Alaska Board of Regents declares a financial exigency,
- the federal government drops its appeal in the King Cove road case,
- one of youngest members of the family that’s run the Sitka Sentinel newspaper for 75 years gets into the family business, and
- an Alabama woman checks off the 50th state on her list in Juneau to sing the national anthem in.
