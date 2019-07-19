Newscast – Friday, July 19, 2019

In this newscast:
- Alaska could forfeit billions in federal transportation dollars if the state capital budget doesn’t get funded,
- U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie says Alaska’s VA will get new services and facilities and pilot new reforms,
- state regulators OK a waste management permit for an exploratory mine project near Klukwan and Haines,
- the House Finance Committee wraps its series of public hearings on its new funding bill with a road show in Fairbanks, and
- a correction to a story about University of Alaska climate change researchers.
Recent headlines
-
Kodiak whale necropsy adds to the growing body of data about 2019 gray whale deathsAccording to NOAA, over 180 gray whales have washed up dead along the West Coast so far this year. But each new specimen adds a little more clarity for scientists.
-
Never mind the smoke and sirens at the Juneau airport: It’s only a drillJuneau International Airport officials have organized a simulated emergency exercise for Saturday. The exercise is required to be held every three years as part of the airport's FAA certification.
-
Two worlds that overlap: Richard Glenn sees ANWR drilling as a boon to Iñupiaq communitiesRichard Glenn is an inconvenient truth for opponents of drilling in the Arctic Refuge. He presents a challenge to a prevalent narrative in Washington, D.C., that Native people oppose development in the Arctic.
-
Gardentalk – It’s garlic harvesting time!If the scapes straighten out, or if you see yellow or brown developing in garlic stalks and at least half of the leaves, then the garlic is ready to be picked.