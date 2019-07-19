Newscast – Friday, July 19, 2019

By July 19, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Alaska could forfeit billions in federal transportation dollars if the state capital budget doesn’t get funded,
  • U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie says Alaska’s VA will get new services and facilities and pilot new reforms,
  • state regulators OK a waste management permit for an exploratory mine project near Klukwan and Haines,
  • the House Finance Committee wraps its series of public hearings on its new funding bill with a road show in Fairbanks, and
  • a correction to a story about University of Alaska climate change researchers.
0

What happened this week?

Make sure you didn’t miss anything with The Signal – an insightful (and entertaining) recap of the biggest news in Alaska, delivered to your inbox weekly

Recent headlines

X