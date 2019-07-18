Newscast – Thursday, July 18, 2019

In this newscast:
- Juneau city officials estimate $5.2 million in immediate municipal impacts from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget vetoes,
- a state health care industry organization sues the state over an emergency rule change cutting Medicaid rates,
- a University of Alaska researcher says he’s considering leaving the state and notes his climate change research grants would go with him,
- a Texas-based tug and barge company pays $2.9 million Canadian for a 2016 grounding and fuel spill in British Columbia waters,
- the University of Alaska Southeast announces its accreditation renewal,
- the Totem Heritage Center in Ketchikan acquires a Chilkat robe 16 years in the making, and
- a rare albino porcupine is spotted in Maine.
Recent headlines
Hospital group sues to block emergency Medicaid payment cutThe Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association’s president says the changes should have been handled through the normal process for changing rules.
Planes violating airspace restrictions raise safety, operations concerns at Swan Lake FireOfficials say some area pilots aren't abiding by the temporary flight restriction over the fire, and that could have major consequences.
Alaska State Arts Council shuts down after funding lossThe Alaska State Council on the Arts closed its doors Monday, making Alaska the only state without an arts council. Gov. Mike Dunleavy used a line-item budget veto to eliminate the council's funding of $2.8 million. Alaska lawmakers fell short last week in attempts to override the vetoes.
Could climate change research in Alaska be put on ice?The University of Alaska system is known as a leader in climate change research, studying melting permafrost to shrinking glaciers. But there’s growing uncertainty about the future of such projects with steep cuts to state funding.