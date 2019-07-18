Newscast – Thursday, July 18, 2019

By July 18, 2019

In this newscast:

  • Juneau city officials estimate $5.2 million in immediate municipal impacts from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget vetoes,
  • a state health care industry organization sues the state over an emergency rule change cutting Medicaid rates,
  • a University of Alaska researcher says he’s considering leaving the state and notes his climate change research grants would go with him,
  • a Texas-based tug and barge company pays $2.9 million Canadian for a 2016 grounding and fuel spill in British Columbia waters,
  • the University of Alaska Southeast announces its accreditation renewal,
  • the Totem Heritage Center in Ketchikan acquires a Chilkat robe 16 years in the making, and
  • a rare albino porcupine is spotted in Maine.
