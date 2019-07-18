Juneau begins to feel budget veto impacts

For months, city officials in Juneau and other communities across the state have warned that proposed cuts to the state budget would push the financial burden onto local taxpayers.
As the Alaska Legislature continues to grapple with the state’s budget, Juneau will be dealing with the direct and indirect impacts of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget vetoes.
During a meeting last week, Juneau Assembly member Rob Edwardson echoed a point that was a common refrain during city budget meetings throughout the spring.
“This isn’t a cost cut, this is a cost shift,” Edwardson said. “These things, our citizens are going to end up paying for, where it was the state rightfully paying for it to begin with.”
According to a city memo, immediate impacts for this fiscal year are estimated to be $5.2 million. The majority of that comes from the loss of $3.7 million in school bond debt reimbursement.
The Juneau Assembly will determine how to make up the difference at upcoming meetings. They may use savings to cover debt payments for now and increase property taxes later.
Bartlett Regional Hospital also expects to raise service fees in order to make up for a $1.5 million loss in Medicaid funding.
Those are things it’s easy to put an immediate price tag on.
As Assembly member Michelle Bonnet Hale pointed out, it’s harder to know how residents will feel the impact on an individual level.
“I’m very concerned by immediate impacts on people’s lives, like people losing their senior benefits with no warning,” Hale said.
Patrick Kearney is one of more than 300 seniors in Juneau who qualify for the state’s Senior Benefits Program. He had heard cuts were coming, but he thought he might be exempt — until his check didn’t arrive earlier this week.
While he didn’t rely on the income, he said he did budget for it.
“I had, like, $175 extra to spend. So now I’m going to have to be even more cautious,” Kearney said.
He said he mainly used the money for groceries and extra things, like occasional trips to the movies.
Now he’s waiting to see what happens.
“Part of me wants to (say), ‘OK, do I get ready to move out of Alaska?’ But where do I go?” Kearney said.
Other impacts that are hard to quantify just yet include the University of Alaska, which lost $134 million in state funding. That could endanger programs and research at the University of Alaska Southeast campus.
Homeless and housing service providers and early childhood education also saw significant cuts, raising questions about how those programs will be affected locally.
On Monday, the Juneau Assembly will consider a resolution calling on the Alaska Legislature to restore vetoed funding to the state operating budget.
Juneau city manager warns of property tax hikes if state ends school bond debt reimbursement
Recent headlines
-
UAS accreditation renewed despite budget concernsThe announcement comes despite concerns expressed by the accreditation commission's president, who has warned that cuts to the University of Alaska's budget could jeopardize accreditation in the future.
-
Hospital group sues to block emergency Medicaid payment cutThe Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association’s president says the changes should have been handled through the normal process for changing rules.
-
Planes violating airspace restrictions raise safety, operations concerns at Swan Lake FireOfficials say some area pilots aren't abiding by the temporary flight restriction over the fire, and that could have major consequences.
-
Alaska State Arts Council shuts down after funding lossThe Alaska State Council on the Arts closed its doors Monday, making Alaska the only state without an arts council. Gov. Mike Dunleavy used a line-item budget veto to eliminate the council's funding of $2.8 million. Alaska lawmakers fell short last week in attempts to override the vetoes.