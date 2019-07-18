Hospital group sues to block emergency Medicaid payment cut

The Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association has sued the state Department of Health and Social Services. It’s seeking to block emergency rule changes that cut the rates that Medicaid pays many hospitals and doctors.
Becky Hultberg, the association’s president, said changes should be handled through the normal process for changing rules. That would allow for the public to comment on changes before they’re adopted.
“At a time when the state is making pretty significant decisions that could impact people’s lives, or livelihoods, or health care, we think it is important to ensure an opportunity for public input before decisions are made,” Hultberg said.
The state published the emergency rule changes cutting provider rates by 5% and blocking an annual inflation increase on June 28. That’s the same day Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued 182 line-item vetoes to the state budget, including one reducing Medicaid spending. The changes went into effect three days later, the first day of the new state budget’s fiscal year.
Hultberg said that’s too fast.
“They issued a regulation on a Friday to take effect on a Monday,” she said. “When you’re looking essentially at providers who have a payroll to meet, businesses to run and patients to see — taking a pay cut over a weekend, we don’t think that’s reasonable. In this case, there was ample opportunity for the department to go through the regulatory process, had they chosen to do it.”
The association filed the lawsuit on July 11. It’s asking the Anchorage Superior Court to expedite its review of the case, and to put the rule changes on hold.
A state Department of Health and Social Services spokesperson said the department doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation.
This story has been updated.
Recent headlines
-
Planes violating airspace restrictions raise safety, operations concerns at Swan Lake FireOfficials say some area pilots aren't abiding by the temporary flight restriction over the fire, and that could have major consequences.
-
Alaska State Arts Council shuts down after funding lossThe Alaska State Council on the Arts closed its doors Monday, making Alaska the only state without an arts council. Gov. Mike Dunleavy used a line-item budget veto to eliminate the council's funding of $2.8 million. Alaska lawmakers fell short last week in attempts to override the vetoes.
-
Could climate change research in Alaska be put on ice?The University of Alaska system is known as a leader in climate change research, studying melting permafrost to shrinking glaciers. But there’s growing uncertainty about the future of such projects with steep cuts to state funding.
-
ACLU sues Dunleavy over ‘retaliatory’ cuts to court systemThe civil rights group claims that the move by the governor infringes on the separation of powers laid out in Alaska's constitution. Dunleavy said he vetoed the court system funding because the state Supreme Court has ruled that Medicaid funds can be used to pay for abortions.