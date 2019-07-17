Newscast – Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • Gov. Dunleavy changes the location of his special session call from Wasilla to Juneau,
  • the ACLU sues the governor over his politically motivated veto of court system money,
  • the House Finance Committee takes testimony in Wasilla on the PFD and state operations funding bill,
  • the Glory Hall cuts its breakfast and lunch hours to cope with state funding losses,
  • the University of Alaska’s credit rating tumbles amid unprecedented funding cuts,
  • the village of Igiugig gets ready to switch off diesel to a new, in-river power generation system.
