Newscast – Wednesday, July 17, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Dunleavy changes the location of his special session call from Wasilla to Juneau,
- the ACLU sues the governor over his politically motivated veto of court system money,
- the House Finance Committee takes testimony in Wasilla on the PFD and state operations funding bill,
- the Glory Hall cuts its breakfast and lunch hours to cope with state funding losses,
- the University of Alaska’s credit rating tumbles amid unprecedented funding cuts,
- the village of Igiugig gets ready to switch off diesel to a new, in-river power generation system.
Recent headlines
Alaska State Arts Council shuts down after funding lossThe Alaska State Council on the Arts closed its doors Monday, making Alaska the only state without an arts council. Gov. Mike Dunleavy used a line-item budget veto to eliminate the council's funding of $2.8 million. Alaska lawmakers fell short last week in attempts to override the vetoes.
Could climate change research in Alaska be put on ice?The University of Alaska system is known as a leader in climate change research, studying melting permafrost to shrinking glaciers. But there’s growing uncertainty about the future of such projects with steep cuts to state funding.
ACLU sues Dunleavy over “retaliatory” cuts to court systemThe civil rights group claims that the move by the governor infringes on the separation of powers laid out in Alaska's constitution. Dunleavy said he vetoed the court system funding because the state Supreme Court has ruled that Medicaid funds can be used to pay for abortions.
‘We’re never going to surrender’ — Sarah James on a life fighting oil drilling in the Arctic RefugeSarah James’ desire to preserve the Neetsa’ii Gwich’in way of life drove her into the thick of the battle over oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.