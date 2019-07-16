Disability Pride Alaska celebrates the beauty of human diversity

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday July 17, 2019.

Disability Pride Alaska will share the details of their celebration planned for the next Summer Block Party. We’ll also hear the latest news and information about Juneau Montessori School. The Rainbow Crosswalk Working Group will be here to share updates on their fundraising efforts, and Juneau Contra Dancers talks about the upcoming Juneau Dance Camp!

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM

