Newscast – Monday, July 15, 2019

In this newscast:
- The University of Alaska Board of Regents delays its vote to declare a financial exigency,
- the Juneau School District looks at the state budget’s effects on its finances,
- Unalakleet braces for bigger energy bills after a state fund goes dry, and
- the creatives behind “Molly for Denali” explain some of the work that went into keeping the Alaska Native cultural representations authentic.
Recent headlines
Five fishermen rescued near KetchikanFive fishermen were rescued Sunday morning when their vessel sank near Back Island near Ketchikan.
Molly of Denali is the first national children’s TV show with an Alaska Native leadShow co-creator Dorothea Gillim of WGBH knew from the get-go that she wanted to make a kids show about an outdoorsy girl who lived in a more rural setting.
Rural Alaskans brace for impact as Power Cost Equalization funds disappearAs legislative gridlock continues over funds included in an annual sweep into state savings, rural Alaskans soon could see more expensive electricity bills.
Legislature seeks new path to fund vetoed programsA draft bill discussed Monday would set permanent fund dividends at $929 to have a balanced budget. House Bill 2001 would both reverse Dunleavy’s vetoes to the operating and capital budgets and set the dividend level.