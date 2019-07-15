Newscast – Monday, July 15, 2019

By July 15, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The University of Alaska Board of Regents delays its vote to declare a financial exigency,
  • the Juneau School District looks at the state budget’s effects on its finances,
  • Unalakleet braces for bigger energy bills after a state fund goes dry, and
  • the creatives behind “Molly for Denali” explain some of the work that went into keeping the Alaska Native cultural representations authentic.
