Newscast – Friday, July 12, 2019

By July 12, 2019 Newscasts

  • City officials lift its air emergency,
  • NOAA Fisheries wraps its investigation into a cruise ship’s near miss of a pod of whales caught on video,
  • scientists monitor glacial dam release data affecting the Mendenhall Valley,
  • Alaska’s heat wave is literally killing salmon in the lower Kuskokwim,
  • the deadline passes for state lawmakers to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget vetoes, and
  • law enforcement in Vermont discover cannabis plants in the state Capitol’s flowerbeds.
