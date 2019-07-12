Newscast – Friday, July 12, 2019

In this newscast:
- City officials lift its air emergency,
- NOAA Fisheries wraps its investigation into a cruise ship’s near miss of a pod of whales caught on video,
- scientists monitor glacial dam release data affecting the Mendenhall Valley,
- Alaska’s heat wave is literally killing salmon in the lower Kuskokwim,
- the deadline passes for state lawmakers to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget vetoes, and
- law enforcement in Vermont discover cannabis plants in the state Capitol’s flowerbeds.
Recent headlines
Acosta did right by Alaska, Murkowski and Sullivan say"I've been impressed with his level of attention to the details of his job," Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Wednesday, two days before Labor Secretary Alex Acosta announced his resignation.
Record warm water likely gave Kuskokwim salmon heart attacksNever-before-seen temperatures in the Kuskokwim River likely sent salmon into cardiac arrest. Salmon don’t function well past 70 degrees, and the water had pushed just above that limit.
Juneau officials lift borough-wide ‘air emergency’Anecdotal reports attribute this week’s poor air quality to respiratory problems and canceled hiking tours, though a Bartlett Regional Hospital official says activity there hasn’t been out of the ordinary.
Jökulhlaup watch: Scientists, Juneau officials waiting for Suicide Basin’s glacial dam releaseThere's enough water in Suicide Basin to fill an estimated 10,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. This year, as in previous years, that water could eventually flow under Mendenhall Glacier and flood Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River.