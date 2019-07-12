Acosta did right by Alaska, Murkowski and Sullivan say

U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta has resigned amid criticism of a lenient deal he negotiated for accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in 2008, when Acosta was a federal prosecutor in Florida.
Among those who wanted Acosta to stay on was U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.
“I’ve been impressed with his level of attention to the details of his job,” Murkowski said Wednesday, two days before Acosta announced his resignation.
Acosta visited Alaska last year. Murkowski said she wanted him to understand how important it is to the fishing industry that seafood processors have sufficient workers during peak season. She said he took the message to heart.
“He not only came out and held a roundtable with so many in the industry, he continued to engage on that throughout all of last year,” Murkowski said.
Acosta explained his role in the Epstein matter to Murkowski before his Senate confirmation, and she was satisfied with his answer.
“So is Epstein an awful, heinous individual? Yes,” Murkowski said. “Did Acosta, in his role as (U.S. attorney), was he in cahoots or alliance with Epstein? I don’t believe so.”
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, put in a good word for Acosta, too. In an email from a spokesperson Thursday, Sullivan called Acosta “a strong advocate for Alaska’s working men and women,” and Friday he said he thanks Acosta for his service.
Recent headlines
-
Record warm water likely gave Kuskokwim salmon heart attacksNever-before-seen temperatures in the Kuskokwim River likely sent salmon into cardiac arrest. Salmon don’t function well past 70 degrees, and the water had pushed just above that limit.
-
Juneau officials lift borough-wide ‘air emergency’Anecdotal reports attribute this week’s poor air quality to respiratory problems and canceled hiking tours, though a Bartlett Regional Hospital official says activity there hasn’t been out of the ordinary.
-
Jökulhlaup watch: Scientists, Juneau officials waiting for Suicide Basin’s glacial dam releaseThere's enough water in Suicide Basin to fill an estimated 10,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. This year, as in previous years, that water could eventually flow under Mendenhall Glacier and flood Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River.
-
How hospital ERs in Alaska are helping patients with opioid use disorderA trip to the emergency room can be a crucial window to assist people in their recovery. Now some providers are giving patients a medicine to ease the transition so they can seek additional care. Recently, a hospital in Juneau completed one year of this program with encouraging results.