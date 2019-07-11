Newscast – Thursday, July 11, 2019

In this newscast:
- State lawmakers in Juneau ramp up their rhetoric against the governor and dissident lawmakers meeting in Wasilla,
- UAS Chancellor Rick Caulfield walks through the budget veto impacts on his branch of the university,
- UAA students and faculty brace for 700 layoffs and the elimination of a third of the school’s academic programs, and
- the city and rainbow enthusiasts in Juneau work out a way to legally paint a colorful crosswalk.
Recent headlines
With no veto override, UAS chancellor expects layoffs at Southeast campusesWithout an override of Gov. Mike Dunleavy's budget vetoes, the UAS chancellor says the university will likely see significant layoffs of staff and faculty at the Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan campuses.
‘Who are the 100?’ If budget vetoes stand, Anchorage shelter says it must choose who stays and who leaves.As prospects for a veto override look increasingly slim, organizations that provide aid to low-income, homeless and other needy Alaskans say they're facing increasingly difficult choices.
Someday we’ll fund it: Juneauites plan to install downtown rainbow crosswalkA group of residents is planning to install a rainbow crosswalk in downtown Juneau — this time with the city’s blessing.
As a bat-killing disease spreads westward, volunteers gather data on Southeast Alaska populationsThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game launched a project in 2014 to get accurate data on the region's bat populations. Now they're racing against the clock before a deadly bat disease reaches Alaska.