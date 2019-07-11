Newscast – Thursday, July 11, 2019

By July 11, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • State lawmakers in Juneau ramp up their rhetoric against the governor and dissident lawmakers meeting in Wasilla,
  • UAS Chancellor Rick Caulfield walks through the budget veto impacts on his branch of the university,
  • UAA students and faculty brace for 700 layoffs and the elimination of a third of the school’s academic programs, and
  • the city and rainbow enthusiasts in Juneau work out a way to legally paint a colorful crosswalk.
