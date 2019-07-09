Newscast – Tuesday, July 9, 2019

In this newscast:
- Constituents confront state lawmakers aligned with Gov. Dunleavy in Wasilla,
- the legislative stalemate continues in Juneau,
- a tribal rights attorney and a former public safety commissioner discuss what U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s law enforcement emergency means for Alaska, and
- the summer’s first commercial salmon trolling fishery in Southeast Alaska wraps up.
Recent headlines
Add krill and mussels to the list of unusual marine deaths in AlaskaResidents from two Northwest Alaska villages say they found large numbers of dead mussels and krill washed up along shores in June, contributing to fears that record warm waters may be causing a wide range of ecosystem changes.
Burn ban ordered over much of Alaska amid wildfire worriesA burn ban was ordered Tuesday over a wide swath of Alaska as firefighters battle dozens of wildfires in the arid state.
Cuts to universities could threaten Alaska’s unified library catalogLibrary workers across the state are concerned Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s cuts to Alaska’s university system could threaten a statewide library service.
Alaska Legislature split on budget vetoes, PFDs — and where to meetAlaska legislators gathered in two different places on Monday, with different messages about state law, permanent fund dividends and Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s line-item vetoes.