Candlelight for liberty

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday July 10, 2019.
On Wednesday’s show, Lights for Liberty will tell us about their candlelight vigil for refugees on the US southern border, happening this Friday at the Bill Overstreet Park. We’ll get the latest from The STARS of Perseverance Theater and talk tai chi with Southeast Senior Services.
That's Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM
Recent headlines
Add krill and mussels to the list of unusual marine deaths in AlaskaResidents from two Northwest Alaska villages say they found large numbers of dead mussels and krill washed up along shores in June, contributing to fears that record warm waters may be causing a wide range of ecosystem changes.
Burn ban ordered over much of Alaska amid wildfire worriesA burn ban was ordered Tuesday over a wide swath of Alaska as firefighters battle dozens of wildfires in the arid state.
Cuts to universities could threaten Alaska’s unified library catalogLibrary workers across the state are concerned Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s cuts to Alaska’s university system could threaten a statewide library service.
Alaska Legislature split on budget vetoes, PFDs — and where to meetAlaska legislators gathered in two different places on Monday, with different messages about state law, permanent fund dividends and Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s line-item vetoes.