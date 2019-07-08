Newscast – Monday, July 8, 2019

By July 8, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Legislature’s second special starts up split between Juneau and Wasilla,
  • About 50 protesters take to the highway near Wasilla for full permanent fund dividends while about 750 turnout in Juneau calling for budget veto overrides,
  • Juneau city officials declare an emergency due to unhealthy air,
  • researchers study DNA in indigenous Hoonah residents and descendants for possible genetic impacts of historical traumas,
  • a small plane crashes near the Seldovia airport with no injuries, and
  • researchers confirm a newborn orca calf that’s part of an endangered pod is female.
0

Make sense of the news

For an insightful (and entertaining) weekly recap of the biggest news in Alaska, try The Signal – the free news email from KTOO

Recent headlines

X