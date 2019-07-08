Newscast – Monday, July 8, 2019

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Legislature’s second special starts up split between Juneau and Wasilla,
- About 50 protesters take to the highway near Wasilla for full permanent fund dividends while about 750 turnout in Juneau calling for budget veto overrides,
- Juneau city officials declare an emergency due to unhealthy air,
- researchers study DNA in indigenous Hoonah residents and descendants for possible genetic impacts of historical traumas,
- a small plane crashes near the Seldovia airport with no injuries, and
- researchers confirm a newborn orca calf that’s part of an endangered pod is female.
Recent headlines
Juneauites turn out to protest budget cuts on first day of special sessionMore than 750 protesters packed the street in front of the Alaska Capitol on Monday, calling for the state Legislature to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget vetoes.
Juneau city officials declare ‘air emergency’Juneau’s air quality in recent days has wafted between the EPA’s orange and red benchmarks. The city is discouraging outdoor aerobic activity until the air quality improves.
AK: A Petersburg veterinarian floats his clinic to Southeast communitiesFor most pet owners, visits to the vet are nothing special, maybe even something they take for granted. But what if you don’t have access to medical care for your pet? This is a real problem for many people in Southeast Alaska’s remote communities. A problem Dr. Ken Hill has been trying to address for years.
Australian mining firm explores potential vanadium deposit near JuneauAn Australian mining firm looking for a rare mineral used for high-capacity batteries seeks a permit to drill this summer in Tongass National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service is reviewing its application.