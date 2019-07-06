Photos: Juneau Pride and the faces of GLITZ

 

Last month, more than 900 people attended GLITZ, Juneau’s largest drag show and fundraiser for Southeast Alaska Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer & Questioning Alliance’s biggest fundraiser. The event supports the annual Juneau Pride celebration and contributes to SEAGLA’s scholarship and mini-grant program.

0

Make sense of the news

For an insightful (and entertaining) weekly recap of the biggest news in Alaska, try The Signal – the free news email from KTOO

Recent headlines

X