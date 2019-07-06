Photos: Juneau Pride and the faces of GLITZ

Drag king and clothing designer Tahir McInnes, who performs as the drag persona “Tyquan,” danced to a routine inspired by Morris Day and The Time from the Prince film "Purple Rain." McInnis was supported by dancers Honour Miller-Austin and Salissa Thole at Centennial Hall for the 5th annual GLITZ Drag Show and Juneau Pride Kickoff on June 14, 2019. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)