Photos: Juneau Pride and the faces of GLITZ

Juneau artist Richard Jay Carter poses backstage as his drag persona "Miss Guise" that the 5th annual GLITZ Drag Show at Centennial Hall on June 14, 2019. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Juneau drag performer Heather LaVerne lip-synced to a monologue and Broadway production of "School of Rock" as the drag king "Dear Evan Handsome" at the 5th annual GLITZ Drag Show and Juneau Pride Kickoff at Centennial Hall on June 14, 2019. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Juneau artist Christianne Carrillo, who performs as the drag king "Will Duja," poses backstage at Centennial Hall for the 5th annual GLITZ Drag Show and Juneau Pride Kickoff at Centennial Hall on June 14, 2019. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Juneau drag queen Gigi Monroe dressed as a character from the Margaret Atwood novel and Hulu television series "The Handmaid's Tale" at the 5th annual GLITZ Drag Show at Centennial Hall on June 14, 2019. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Drag king and clothing designer Tahir McInnes, who performs as the drag persona “Tyquan” and as a member of the drag king ensemble "The Seven Dudely Sins," poses backstage at Centennial Hall on June 14, 2019. The group danced to a medley of boy band songs during their routine. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Juneau actress Cate Ross, who performs as the persona "Ryder Strong," poses backstage as a member of the drag king ensemble "The Seven Dudely Sins" at Centennial Hall on June 14, 2019. The group danced to a medley of boy band songs during their routine. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Elaine Bell poses backstage as the drag persona “Luke the Duke of Bell” at Centennial Hall for the 5th annual GLITZ Drag Show and Juneau Pride Kickoff at Centennial Hall on June 14, 2019. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Juneau artist Mitchell Leggett posed as the drag persona "Lola Monèt" at Centennial Hall for the 5th annual GLITZ Drag Show and Juneau Pride Kickoff at Centennial Hall on June 14, 2019. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Drag performers Ryder Strong, Miss Guise and Stevie Smalls pose backstage at Centennial Hall for the 5th annual GLITZ Drag Show and Juneau Pride Kickoff on June 14, 2019. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Drag king and clothing designer Tahir McInnes, who performs as the drag persona “Tyquan,” danced to a routine inspired by Morris Day and The Time from the Prince film "Purple Rain." McInnis was supported by dancers Honour Miller-Austin and Salissa Thole at Centennial Hall for the 5th annual GLITZ Drag Show and Juneau Pride Kickoff on June 14, 2019. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Juneau drag performers pose backstage at Centennial Hall for the 5th annual GLITZ Drag Show and Juneau Pride Kickoff on June 14, 2019. Artists Lola Monèt, Shirley Wood, Miss Guise, Aura Borealis and Dear Evan Handsome took the stage for an opening number inspired by the 1969 Stonewall riots. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Juneau drag kings pose backstage dressed as police officers at Centennial Hall for the 5th annual GLITZ Drag Show and Juneau Pride Kickoff at Centennial Hall on June 14, 2019. Performers Will Duja, Tyquan, Luke the Duke of Bell, Mikhail Van Jackson and Stevie Smalls took the stage for an opening number inspired by the 1969 Stonewall riots. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Last month, more than 900 people attended GLITZ, Juneau’s largest drag show and fundraiser for Southeast Alaska Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer & Questioning Alliance’s biggest fundraiser. The event supports the annual Juneau Pride celebration and contributes to SEAGLA’s scholarship and mini-grant program.
MudroomsReal people. real stories. Live, on stage. “Mudrooms” is a community-powered monthly event in Juneau, where real people tell real stories, live. Anchorage has “Arctic Entries”. In Juneau, we’re just as sophisticated – just a little muddier. Mudrooms’ creators are Amanda Compton and Alida Bus. Audio production by Marc Wheeler.
Focus On Community“Focus on Community” is an hour long, public affairs program hosted by different volunteer, community members each week. The format ranges from in-studio discussions, to live call-ins. Topics vary from peace initiatives to mental health problems to hotly debated town issues. Any and all community members are invited to present a show idea and work with us to bring it the air.
Telling Tales with Ms. GEach week, host, Ms.G, reads a selection of writing based around a given theme. Audio of her show is available the following day here on our website.