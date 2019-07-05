Juneau Afternoon on Summer Schedule

Juneau Afternoon is its summer schedule of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In its place, enjoy Hidden Brain on Mondays, and Splendid Table on Tuesdays.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM. Folk Alley plays at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Tune in this Monday at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 for a special episode of WHYY’s The Pulse. The Apollo 11 mission turns 50 on July 16, 2019, and Destination Moon explores the scientific and social context of the 1969 landing on the moon.
Recent headlines
The Beaver Patrol of Juneau helps maintain balance with wildlife and humansMeet Juneau's Beaver Patrol: a group of volunteers on a mission to ensure that beavers coexist in balance with people and salmon.
Alaska lawmaker criticizes state loan to former Dunleavy administration officialA former deputy commissioner in Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration has been approved for a more-than-$4-million loan from a state agency, drawing criticism from an Anchorage legislator.
Watch: Juneau’s Fourth of July paradeWatch some of the highlights of Juneau's annual downtown Fourth of July parade.
A rat was found dead on St. Paul Island in the Bering Sea. Here’s why that’s a big deal.An intensive 10-month search for a stowaway rat that invaded the rat-free seabird paradise of St. Paul Island has come to a happy end for everyone. Except the rat.