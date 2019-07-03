Juneau residents asked to conserve water as dry conditions persist

The city is asking some Juneau residents to conserve drinking water as hot, dry weather continues.
The conservation notice includes residents from Lemon Creek to Tee Harbor, including all of the Mendenhall Valley.
Steve Locks, a water treatment operator for the city, said this only applies to people who get their drinking water from the Salmon Creek Reservoir water station. Douglas and downtown residents get their water from Last Chance Basin.
Water levels are not critically low, but Locks said the city is trying to be proactive.
“The demand is exceeding our production a little bit, so instead of waiting till the last minute when everything’s a crisis, we’re just trying to get everyone to chip in a little bit,” Locks said.
In the notice, the city asks that residents limit activities like watering gardens and washing cars and boats.
Capital City Fire/Rescue was also asked to limit water usage at its training facility in the valley.
While parts of Southeast Alaska are in an extreme drought, the National Weather Service says Juneau actually received more precipitation than normal last month.
A quick look at some statistics for the month of June. The story is that it was wetter than normal for most locations; warmer than normal everywhere. #SEAK pic.twitter.com/G0pqoqza0e
— NWS Juneau (@NWSJuneau) July 1, 2019
The agency also issued a fire weather watch for Thursday and Friday this week.
Forecasts predict rain returning on Monday.
