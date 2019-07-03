Douglas Highway construction suspended over July Fourth weekend, resumes Monday

Construction along Douglas Highway caused traffic delays this week, but the city says work has been suspended for the holiday weekend.

Crews from Admiralty Construction have been replacing the water main along a section of the road since the first week of June.

The work will resume Monday and is expected to last into early September.

Project manager Paul Beck said the city will work to better notify the public of project updates going forward.

“We’re going to meet with the consultant, the contractor and (Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities) personnel to try to mitigate any future delays that may pop up and try to make sure that we try to keep the project flowing smoothly,” Beck said.

Beck said the contractor was pushing to open both lanes of the road ahead of the holiday weekend.

That led to delays that backed up traffic across the Douglas Bridge this week.

The construction is Phase 1 of the project.

Beck said they’re trying to get the water main replaced before DOT starts a major resurfacing project in 2021.

Fourth of July festivities will continue as usual in Douglas Wednesday and Thursday.

