Newscast – Tuesday, July 2, 2019

By July 2, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The EPA criticizes the Army Corps of Engineers’ draft report on the Pebble Mine,
  • Independent Al Gross files to run against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan,
  • fire crews make progress containing the Shovel Creek wildfire near Fairbanks,
  • an investigation is underway after a Sand Point woman dies in corrections custody,
  • a Kenai Peninsula Borough Assemblyman suggests doing away with invocations to do away with the invocation controversy,
  • Juneau’s Fourth of July fireworks show is still on despite the state fire marshal’s fireworks ban, and
  • St. Paul islanders celebrate the death of a rogue rat that could have devastated local seabird populations.
