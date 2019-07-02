Newscast – Tuesday, July 2, 2019

In this newscast:
- The EPA criticizes the Army Corps of Engineers’ draft report on the Pebble Mine,
- Independent Al Gross files to run against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan,
- fire crews make progress containing the Shovel Creek wildfire near Fairbanks,
- an investigation is underway after a Sand Point woman dies in corrections custody,
- a Kenai Peninsula Borough Assemblyman suggests doing away with invocations to do away with the invocation controversy,
- Juneau’s Fourth of July fireworks show is still on despite the state fire marshal’s fireworks ban, and
- St. Paul islanders celebrate the death of a rogue rat that could have devastated local seabird populations.
Recent headlines
For Quinhagak tribal officers, law enforcement training means feeling prepared for a job they were already doingQuinhagak officers are on call 24/7, yet they’re only paid for 40 hours a week at $15 an hour. When asked how rural Alaska can increase law enforcement, each officer had the same answer: Pay us more.
In Arctic Village, Gwich’in leaders say the fight to stop drilling in the Arctic Refuge isn’t overUntil recently, Gwich'in tribes were on the winning side of the battle over drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Then, in late 2017, Congress opened the coastal plain to oil development.
New U.S. Senate candidate in Alaska touts credentials as doctor, fisherman, grizzly-slayerAl Gross, an orthopedic surgeon from Petersburg, announced Tuesday that he's running as an independent against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.
Personal fireworks use banned; big downtown Juneau fireworks display still planned for July 3Following direction from the State Fire Marshal's office, all fireworks are prohibited from sale and use in the Juneau area. But Wednesday night's big public fireworks show is still scheduled to start at 11:59 p.m.