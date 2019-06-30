Some Fairbanks residents told to evacuate amid wildfire

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Fairbanks, Alaska, emergency officials have issued evacuation warnings to some residents as the Shovel Creek wildfire burns nearby.
On Sunday, just after midnight, the Fairbanks North Star Borough Department of Emergency Management raised the evacuation alert for the Martin and Perfect Perch subdivisions. The Level 3 alert indicates an imminent threat and advises residents to evacuate to an emergency shelter immediately.
As of around 3 a.m., the Lincoln Creek, McCloud and Murphy subdivisions were at a Level 2, meaning residents there should be ready to evacuate if alerted.
Emergency officials say residents should have a kit of important items assembled.
The Chatanika River is at a Level 1, which means residents should be monitoring for changes.
Wildfire smoke is degrading air quality throughout the region.
