Newscast – Wednesday, June 26, 2019

In this newscast:
- Alaska’s attorney general and the Legislature’s top lawyer tee up a constitutional powers debate over special session locations,
- Juneau’s Willoughby District gets renamed the Aak’w Village District,
- the EPA reconsiders an Obama-era proposal to block the proposed Pebble Mine, and
- a UAF professor warns Congress about data security concerns in Chinese-made tech dominating commercial drone market.
Recent headlines
-
Homes near Akiak’s eroding riverbank need to move. But some people choose to stay.Akiak lost a mile-long stretch of riverbank to erosion in May. Six houses are now within 100 feet of the river and need to be moved — and soon. But some residents don’t want to move.
-
Pebble CEO and opponent debate whether mine proposal is ‘the nose under the camel’s tent’The CEO of the Pebble Limited Partnership and a prominent Pebble opponent debated a key point of contention about the proposed mine: its size.
-
Juneau Assembly renames downtown Willoughby DistrictFormerly known as the Willoughby District, the area will now be known as the Aak’w Village District, paying homage to its original residents.
-
Former Alaska lawmaker disappointed with retroactive per diem paymentsFormer Alaska state Rep. Jason Grenn sponsored an ethics law last year that affects legislators' per diems. He called a recent vote on retroactive per diem payments "sad."