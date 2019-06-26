Newscast – Wednesday, June 26, 2019

In this newscast:

  • Alaska’s attorney general and the Legislature’s top lawyer tee up a constitutional powers debate over special session locations,
  • Juneau’s Willoughby District gets renamed the Aak’w Village District,
  • the EPA reconsiders an Obama-era proposal to block the proposed Pebble Mine, and
  • a UAF professor warns Congress about data security concerns in Chinese-made tech dominating commercial drone market.
