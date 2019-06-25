Newscast – Tuesday, June 25, 2019

By June 25, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Alaskans weigh in on the Pebble mine as the public comment deadline approaches for its Army Corps of Engineers permit,
  • state lawmakers grant themselves back pay in conflict with the intent of a law that tried to bar it for failing to timely pass an operating budget, and
  • Juneau teens hold the first youth Pride party as part of Pride Week.
0

For the curious and informed.

For an entertaining inside take on the biggest news in Alaska, try The Signal – a free, weekly news email from KTOO’s news team

Recent headlines

X