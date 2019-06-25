Newscast – Tuesday, June 25, 2019

In this newscast:
- Alaskans weigh in on the Pebble mine as the public comment deadline approaches for its Army Corps of Engineers permit,
- state lawmakers grant themselves back pay in conflict with the intent of a law that tried to bar it for failing to timely pass an operating budget, and
- Juneau teens hold the first youth Pride party as part of Pride Week.
Recent headlines
Meet Sovereign Bill, the voice behind ‘Molly of Denali’Sovereign Bill voices Molly Mabray in "Molly of Denali," the first Alaska Native lead character in a nationally-broadcast children's program.
Tie-dye, rainbows and love songs: Juneau’s first youth LGBTQ Pride partyPride week in Juneau featured something new this year: a party just for LGBTQ middle school and high school students.
Swan Lake fire grows, moving closer to Sterling HighwayThe fire has been burning since early June in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge. This past weekend, winds spread the fire to within 2 miles of the Sterling Highway.
Cash-strapped marine highway will take Alaska’s largest ferry out of serviceAlaska state transportation officials confirmed that the MV Columbia will not sail past Sept. 4. The state plans to assign the ferry’s 62 crew members to other vessels.