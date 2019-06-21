Newscast – Friday, June 21, 2019

In this newscast:
- The Legislative Affairs Agency provides cost estimates for the July special session,
- lawmakers authorize a lawsuit against the Dunleavy administration over education funding,
- the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority proposes short-term financing to incentivize work at Ketchikan’s shipyard,
- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski remains noncommittal about her stance on Pebble Mine, and
- increasingly bad Arctic ice conditions are hamstringing polar bear researchers.
Recent headlines
Legislators, Dunleavy administration expect school funds to be paid during potential lawsuitThe Legislative Council voted unanimously on June 13 to authorize a lawsuit against the Dunleavy administration over education funding.
Planning for 2019 NPR-A oil lease sale begins as feds pursue opening more Arctic land to drillingThe U.S. Interior Department is re-evaluating the management plan for the reserve, aiming to open up land that's currently off-limits to oil leasing.
Court rejects Alaskans’ appeal in Carnival pollution caseA judge explained in court papers that the harm claimed by the three Alaskans and one Bahamian were general in nature and could’ve applied broadly to others in the region.
Agency estimates $1.3M 30-day Wasilla special session costThe estimates were prepared by the Legislative Affairs Agency, which cited security and logistical concerns with meeting at the Wasilla Middle School, Gov. Mike Dunleavy's recommended venue.