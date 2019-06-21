Newscast – Friday, June 21, 2019

In this newscast:

  • The Legislative Affairs Agency provides cost estimates for the July special session,
  • lawmakers authorize a lawsuit against the Dunleavy administration over education funding,
  • the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority proposes short-term financing to incentivize work at Ketchikan’s shipyard,
  • U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski remains noncommittal about her stance on Pebble Mine, and
  • increasingly bad Arctic ice conditions are hamstringing polar bear researchers.
