Newscast – Thursday, June 20, 2019

By June 20, 2019 Newscasts

  • Three Alaskans lose their appeal for victim status in the Carnival Corp. pollution settlement,
  • Gov. Dunleavy addresses the Legislature’s permanent fund working group,
  • federal authorities’ tally of dead gray whales in Alaska waters reaches 10,
  • Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov visits Sitka,
  • the former manager of the Bergmann Hotel is sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling methamphetamine in Juneau,
  • Republican senators in Oregon face daily fines for fleeing the statehouse to avoid a vote on what could be the nation’s second statewide cap-and-trade law, and
  • federal research in Washington state confirms that marijuana use doubled over three years after legal pot stores opened there.
