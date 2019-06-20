Newscast – Thursday, June 20, 2019

In this newscast:
- Three Alaskans lose their appeal for victim status in the Carnival Corp. pollution settlement,
- Gov. Dunleavy addresses the Legislature’s permanent fund working group,
- federal authorities’ tally of dead gray whales in Alaska waters reaches 10,
- Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov visits Sitka,
- the former manager of the Bergmann Hotel is sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling methamphetamine in Juneau,
- Republican senators in Oregon face daily fines for fleeing the statehouse to avoid a vote on what could be the nation’s second statewide cap-and-trade law, and
- federal research in Washington state confirms that marijuana use doubled over three years after legal pot stores opened there.
Recent headlines
-
Dunleavy to lawmakers: PFD formula must be approved by popular voteDunleavy and lawmakers are engaged in a worthy discussion over the future of Alaska Permanent Fund earnings and dividends.
-
Ex-manager of Juneau’s Bergmann Hotel sentenced on meth chargesCharles Edward Cotten, Jr., 53, will spend 10 years in prison, then 25 years on supervised release.
-
Federal audit finds gaps in Alaska ‘critical incident’ reportingA recent review from a federal watchdog agency found that Alaska health care providers failed to correctly report and monitor critical incidents involving people with developmental disabilities.
-
As sea ice changes in a warming Arctic, new challenges for polar bear research"There’s probably going to be a greater amount of uncertainty with some of the information that we’re able to provide, because it’s simply not going to be as precise as it used to be," said wildlife biologist Todd Atwood.