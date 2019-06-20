Ex-manager of Juneau’s Bergmann Hotel sentenced on meth charges

The former manager of the Bergmann Hotel will spend the next 10 years in prison for selling methamphetamine in Juneau.

Charles Edward Cotten, Jr., 53, was sentenced on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Juneau. In April 2018, Cotten pleaded guilty to the charges and agreed to forfeit his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Prosecutors say over 500 grams of methamphetamine were in Cotten’s possession when he was arrested in October 2017.

But Cotten’s attorney Michael Moberly said there was “no evidence he was the kingpin of this operation.” Moberly said others, like co-defendant Ricky Stapler Lisk who he said was Cotten’s son, controlled drug shipments and money.

Cotten did not comment during his sentencing hearing.

After Cotten gets out of prison, he will spend 25 years on supervised release. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Burgess called Cotten a “dangerous person with a lifelong history of committing crimes against vulnerable people and children.” The judge noted Cotten’s previous convictions for assault, sexual crimes against children and forgery.

Cotten will likely be sent to a federal prison facility in Missouri for treatment of drug addiction and a variety of other health issues.

As part of a plea agreement last year, Lisk was sentenced to five years in prison and five years on supervised release.

Cotten was the manager of the Bergmann Hotel prior to the city condemning it in March 2017.

