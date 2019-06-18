Newscast – Tuesday, June 18, 2019

In this newscast:
- the latest on the permanent fund dividend debate,
- a new report ranks Alaska at or near the bottom among the states for how kids and teens are doing,
- the widow of a Juneau shooting victim the shooter exchange words at a sentencing hearing,
- an Indiana man accused of catfishing an Anchorage teen in an Anchorage murder and child pornography scheme now faces a murder charge himself,
- GCI announces it’s building a new 5G wireless network in Anchorage, and
- Amazon is enlarging its jet fleet to speed up deliveries.
Recent headlines
-
Alaskans push for acceptance of walrus ivory, but there’s an elephant in the roomFederal law prohibits sales of African elephant ivory, but a handful of states have now banned the sale of ivory more broadly. That has repercussions for Alaska Native walrus ivory carvers.
-
Prosecutors: Indiana man offered millions for Anchorage teen’s murderAn Indiana man is now charged with murder in the death of Anchorage resident Cynthia Hoffman in early June. Prosecutors say he allegedly tricked a group of teenagers into murdering Hoffman by promising them millions of dollars in exchange for images of the killing.
-
Village of Igiugig one step closer to replacing diesel electricity with hydrokinetic system"One year from now, we’ll know whether the community would like to own this device," says IVC President AlexAnna Salmon. "If it really is going to prove itself to be an effective option for providing power."
-
Mat-Su Borough to leave Alaska Municipal LeagueOne Mat-Su Borough Assembly member says the municipal league’s opposition to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed state budget cuts is not in line with his constituents’ wishes.