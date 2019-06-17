Newscast – Monday, June 17, 2019

In this newscast:
- Three Alaskans appeal for victim status in the federal Carnival Corp. pollution case,
- the man convicted of killing Duilio Antonio “Tony” Rosales at an Excursion Inlet cabin site is sentenced,
- the Alaska Supreme Court rules that the state’s sex offender registry violates offenders’ due process rights,
- a Wrangell sport fisherman spots a dead gray whale that NOAA wants help locating,
- researchers are recruiting in Southeast Alaska for a study of indigenous people’s DNA for possible effects of trauma linked to European colonization,
- authorities investigate a soldier’s death during a training exercise near Fort Wainwright,
- the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District reports the highest employee turnover on record,
- ConocoPhillips announces it’s buying 21,000 acres for potential oil development in the western North Slope,
- Eaglecrest Ski Area floats ideas to develop summer attractions for cruise ship visitors, and
- Oregon is poised to adopt a major cap-and-trade policy to combat greenhouse gas emissions.
Recent headlines
-
ConocoPhillips picks up another oil prospect west of Prudhoe BayConocoPhillips has announced it intends to buy 21,000 acres from Caelus Natural Resources, which includes the Nuna oil discovery.
-
For some Alaska villages, climate change means they may have to moveIn Western Alaska, accelerating erosion is forcing villages like Quinhagak to consider moving.
-
Eaglecrest Ski Area eyes plan for new summer activitiesOfficials with Eaglecrest Ski Area in Juneau want to expand summer offerings to capitalize on the crowds that visit the capital city on cruise ships.
-
City of Homer works with state and Army Corps to battle erosion on the spitThe Homer Spit’s future as an iconic tourist attraction is in danger of washing away. Erosion along the spit’s sea walls is not a new problem. City officials are working with state and federal agencies to find a lasting solution.