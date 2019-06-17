Newscast – Monday, June 17, 2019

  • Three Alaskans appeal for victim status in the federal Carnival Corp. pollution case,
  • the man convicted of killing Duilio Antonio “Tony” Rosales at an Excursion Inlet cabin site is sentenced,
  • the Alaska Supreme Court rules that the state’s sex offender registry violates offenders’ due process rights,
  • a Wrangell sport fisherman spots a dead gray whale that NOAA wants help locating,
  • researchers are recruiting in Southeast Alaska for a study of indigenous people’s DNA for possible effects of trauma linked to European colonization,
  • authorities investigate a soldier’s death during a training exercise near Fort Wainwright,
  • the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District reports the highest employee turnover on record,
  • ConocoPhillips announces it’s buying 21,000 acres for potential oil development in the western North Slope,
  • Eaglecrest Ski Area floats ideas to develop summer attractions for cruise ship visitors, and
  • Oregon is poised to adopt a major cap-and-trade policy to combat greenhouse gas emissions.
