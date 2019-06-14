Juneau Afternoon on break until July 3, 2019

Juneau Afternoon will be on break from June 17 through July 2. New episodes resume on the Third of July.

Here’s what you can hear in the meantime on KTOO Juneau, 104.3 FM weekdays from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

Mondays: Hidden Brain

Tuesdays: The Splendid Table

Wednesdays: Planet Monday/How I Built This

Thursdays: Travel with Rick Steves

Friday: Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

From 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM, enjoy an hour of Folk Alley.

For the curious and informed. For an entertaining inside take on the biggest news in Alaska, try The Signal – a free, weekly news email from KTOO's news team