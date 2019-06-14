Juneau Afternoon on break until July 3, 2019

Juneau Afternoon will be on break from June 17 through July 2. New episodes resume on the Third of July.
Here’s what you can hear in the meantime on KTOO Juneau, 104.3 FM weekdays from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.:
Mondays: Hidden Brain
Tuesdays: The Splendid Table
Wednesdays: Planet Monday/How I Built This
Thursdays: Travel with Rick Steves
Friday: Bullseye with Jesse Thorn
From 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM, enjoy an hour of Folk Alley.
Recent headlines
-
Angoon residents, supporters protest Juneau’s annexation petitionA fight over land is reigniting after the City and Borough of Juneau submitted a proposal to annex portions of Admiralty Island to the state’s Local Boundary Commission.
-
US senators urge more oversight from British Columbia in transboundary miningThe letter urges British Columbia to do a better job regulating hard rock and coal mines in transboundary watersheds. It was signed by eight U.S. senators from four border states, including Alaska.
-
How bad are cruise ship emissions in downtown Juneau? An air quality survey aims to find out.This summer, a state agency is conducting an air quality study in downtown Juneau, with an eye toward measuring the impact of cruise ship emissions. Here's how Juneau residents are helping.
-
Alaska Corrections commissioner cancels prison’s Father’s Day eventAlaska's Corrections commissioner has canceled an upcoming Father's Day event at a correctional center near Wasilla, upsetting some families of inmates.