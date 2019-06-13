Newscast – Thursday, June 13, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy calls the Alaska Legislature into a second special session in July,
- U.S. Senators from Alaska and three other U.S. states urge stronger regulatory oversight in British Columbia over transboundary mining,
- Alaska’s attorney general hails a federal ruling over a disputed road easement in Southeast Alaska,
- the U.S. Air Force and Marines begin construction on a new village for the residents of Newtok,
- and Bristol Bay fisherman voice their opposition to Pebble Mine with a unique form of protest.
