Newscast – Thursday, June 13, 2019

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy calls the Alaska Legislature into a second special session in July,
  • U.S. Senators from Alaska and three other U.S. states urge stronger regulatory oversight in British Columbia over transboundary mining,
  • Alaska’s attorney general hails a federal ruling over a disputed road easement in Southeast Alaska,
  • the U.S. Air Force and Marines begin construction on a new village for the residents of Newtok,
  • and Bristol Bay fisherman voice their opposition to Pebble Mine with a unique form of protest.
