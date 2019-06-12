Get ready for GLITZ 2019!

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

On Thursday’s show, we’ll meet Tenderoni and Sonique, headliners for the 5th annual GLITZ Drag Show! The League of Women Voters will preview their “How to Run for Local Office” workshop, and Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will highlight the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings on Arts Up.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

