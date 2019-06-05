Newscast – Wednesday, June 5, 2019

In this newscast:
- Critics raise questions over whether state regulators relaxed water quality regulations based on science or politics,
- Alaska’s congressional delegation members have yet to read the Mueller report seven weeks after its release,
- the Clear Air Force Station community celebrates a milestone in the construction of a massive radar facility,
- nine state legislators write Anchorage municipal leaders urging them to clear homeless camps,
- the Anchorage Assembly recognizes musician Quinn Christopherson and Nick Carpenter for their Tiny Desk Concert win, and
- Amazon says it is within months of starting deliveries by drone, though it didn’t specify where.
Recent headlines
-
As some sea star populations make a comeback, scientists may have found cause of ‘wasting disease’Scientists once thought starfish die-offs were caused by a virus or another pathogen. But now some think it might be another sign of climate change.
-
Murkowski ‘not inclined to be supportive’ of Trump’s Mexico tariffSen. Lisa Murkowski says her Republican colleagues are not happy with President Trump’s plan to impose a 5% tariff on all goods from Mexico.
-
Can the youth climate lawsuit go to trial? A federal appeals court will rule."The courts' view of it is that the case is unusual enough and novel enough that it would be wise to resolve some of the legal uncertainty before trial rather than after," said environmental law professor Sean Hecht.
-
Haines athletes go for gold at National Senior GamesHaines Borough has the highest percentage of residents over 65 in Alaska. And later this month, they could have the highest percentage of gold medals, too.