Newscast – Wednesday, June 5, 2019

By June 5, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Critics raise questions over whether state regulators relaxed water quality regulations based on science or politics,
  • Alaska’s congressional delegation members have yet to read the Mueller report seven weeks after its release,
  • the Clear Air Force Station community celebrates a milestone in the construction of a massive radar facility,
  • nine state legislators write Anchorage municipal leaders urging them to clear homeless camps,
  • the Anchorage Assembly recognizes musician Quinn Christopherson and Nick Carpenter for their Tiny Desk Concert win, and
  • Amazon says it is within months of starting deliveries by drone, though it didn’t specify where.
