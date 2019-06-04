Newscast – Tuesday, June 4, 2019

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Senate narrowly votes down a budget to pay out $3,000 permanent fund dividends,
- the University of Alaska Board of Regents puts together a task force looking at restructuring the system,
- the Juneau Assembly approves its latest $379 million operating budget,
- Constantine Metal Resources releases results of a preliminary economic assessment of its mineral exploration project near Haines,
- the state cuts two Alaska music groups’ tracks from its hold music line up, and
- Homer bluegrass band Burnt Down House performs in the latest Red Carpet Concert.
Recent headlines
Felony charges climb to 13 in sexual assault case against Sitka doctorTwo more felony sexual assault charges have been brought against a Sitka physician, bringing the total now to 13.
University of Alaska task force looking at potential restructure of UA systemA University of Alaska task force will look at four different options for restructuring the UA system. The “status quo” option would keep the three universities under one system.
Juneau Assembly passes city budget as state budget impacts loomThe city's budget maintains the same level of services and operations from the previous year. But the Alaska Legislature’s ongoing special session leaves several things up in the air.
A stretch of the Denali Park Road sits atop a creeping landslide. And it’s picking up speed.Officials are studying whether the existing path of the park's 92-mile road can be spared from a creeping landslide. Scientists say it could be a preview of Denali’s future as permafrost thaws.