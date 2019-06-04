Newscast – Tuesday, June 4, 2019

  • The Alaska Senate narrowly votes down a budget to pay out $3,000 permanent fund dividends,
  • the University of Alaska Board of Regents puts together a task force looking at restructuring the system,
  • the Juneau Assembly approves its latest $379 million operating budget,
  • Constantine Metal Resources releases results of a preliminary economic assessment of its mineral exploration project near Haines,
  • the state cuts two Alaska music groups’ tracks from its hold music line up, and
  • Homer bluegrass band Burnt Down House performs in the latest Red Carpet Concert.
