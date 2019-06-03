Newscast – Monday, June 3, 2019

By June 3, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’d veto the Senate’s latest $1,600 permanent fund dividend bill,
  • Alaskans weigh in on Carnival’s criminal pollution failures as the cruise ship case is settled in Miami,
  • the Tlikakila and Koyukuk rivers are featured in new forever stamps,
  • federal scientists investigate the unusual deaths of Pacific gray whales, and
  • a clarification on Friday’s story about the NTSB’s preliminary report on the fatal Metlakatla floatplane crash.
0

Always be up to date

If you’d like to stay informed but could use some help sorting out what’s most important, sign up for The Signal – a free, weekly news email from KTOO’s news team

Recent headlines

X