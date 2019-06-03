Newscast – Monday, June 3, 2019

In this newscast:
- Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’d veto the Senate’s latest $1,600 permanent fund dividend bill,
- Alaskans weigh in on Carnival’s criminal pollution failures as the cruise ship case is settled in Miami,
- the Tlikakila and Koyukuk rivers are featured in new forever stamps,
- federal scientists investigate the unusual deaths of Pacific gray whales, and
- a clarification on Friday’s story about the NTSB’s preliminary report on the fatal Metlakatla floatplane crash.
Recent headlines
-
Dunleavy taps former aide for vacant Board of Fisheries seatGov. Mike Dunleavy has tapped his former legislative aide to serve on the Alaska Board of Fisheries. Matanuska-Susitna Borough resident John Wood is largely unknown by fishing groups.
-
This ice cream stand was constructed out of local wood. Here’s why that’s unique.There are still questions about how to make the young growth timber industry viable in Southeast Alaska. But some customers are seeking out the material.
-
U.S. Attorney General Barr says ‘very basics of public safety are lacking in the villages’Barr said he'll return to Washington with "a sense of urgency" to address public safety issues in rural Alaska.
-
Gardentalk – Preparing for early vegetable and garlic scape harvestMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski also recommends applying a liquid fertilizer to some vegetables if they turn a pale or yellowish-green.