Newscast – Thursday, May 30, 2019

In this newscast:
- BP and ExxonMobil commit up to $20 million to the Alaska LNG project,
- more from U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s Alaska visit,
- Juneau’s impound lot is over capacity with junk cars,
- a raven in downtown Juneau with a blow dart in its head is euthanized,
- a second man is sentenced in the case of a stolen wooly mammoth tusk, and
- Arkansas songwriter Willi Carlisle’s Red Carpet Concert.
Recent headlines
First phase of downtown Egan Drive construction begins MondayStarting June 3, resurfacing work along the stretch of road between Centennial Hall Convention Center and the Coast Guard Sector Juneau building will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction.
As sea ice melts, fish are showing up farther north off Alaska. A federal fishing trip will investigate if they’re sticking around.A 2017 NOAA survey saw huge amounts of pollock and cod in the northern Bering Sea. Was it an isolated event, or the start of a long-term trend?
Kids in space: Dillingham fourth-graders challenge the starsDillingham students recently launched a weather balloon with cameras into the outer limits of Earth's atmosphere. The balloon rose more than 117,000 feet — about four times higher than Mount Everest.
Anchorage ‘re-entry walk’ offers glimpse of path out of prisonRe-entering the community after incarceration can be complicated. In Anchorage, a unique tour gives people a glimpse at what re-entry can entail.