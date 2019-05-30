Newscast – Thursday, May 30, 2019

By May 30, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • BP and ExxonMobil commit up to $20 million to the Alaska LNG project,
  • more from U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s Alaska visit,
  • Juneau’s impound lot is over capacity with junk cars,
  • a raven in downtown Juneau with a blow dart in its head is euthanized,
  • a second man is sentenced in the case of a stolen wooly mammoth tusk, and
  • Arkansas songwriter Willi Carlisle’s Red Carpet Concert.
