First phase of downtown Egan Drive construction begins Monday

If you commute along Egan Drive in downtown Juneau, you may want to rethink your route this summer.

Starting Monday, resurfacing work along the stretch of road between the Centennial Hall Convention Center and the Coast Guard Sector Juneau building will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction.

According to Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities spokesperson Aurah Landau, work will continue throughout the summer, typically from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

“What folks can expect in terms of traffic is that one lane of traffic will be open each direction through most of the work zone, and there will be traffic control operations between Main Street and 12th Street,” Landau said.

That includes no left turns between the Douglas Bridge and the Merchants Wharf to keep traffic moving.

Landau said crews will remove the traffic signal and pedestrian crossing at Whittier Street during construction. Protected crossings will remain at the Douglas Bridge and Merchants Wharf intersections.

Pedestrian access will also be restricted to one side of Egan Drive along the construction zone.

While the roadwork may cause headaches, DOT hopes it will pay off by improving safety and the lifespan of the road.

“That road is so rough right now, and potholes open every day almost. It’s really rough driving for biking, for cars,” Landau said. “There will be improved and added pedestrian crossings, there will be wider sidewalks and there will be bike lanes.”

DOT awarded the $14.3 million construction project to SECON in March.

This summer is just the first phase of what is projected to be a two-year project.

Next summer will focus on resurfacing the portions of Egan from Main Street to Willoughby Avenue and from Whittier Street to the bridge intersection.

Other projects include repairing the retaining wall under the Merchants Wharf building and the bridge over the mouth of Gold Creek.

More information and traffic updates can be found on egandriveproject.com.

