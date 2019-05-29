Newscast – Wednesday, May 29, 2019

By May 29, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • U.S. Attorney General William Barr learns about rural Alaska Natives public safety issues,
  • the governor and legislature continue debating the permanent fund dividend in the special session,
  • recreational gold dredging picks up near Sheep Creek,
  • reindeer used for research and unofficial tourist attraction at UAF will be relocated,
  • U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan seeks tariff relief for Alaska seafood products, and
  • a snippet of the choral ensemble Queens’ Red Carpet Concert.
