Andy Kline hosts on Friday, May 31, 2019.

We’ll meet the folks behind Forno Rosso as part of Foodie Friday. They’ll let us know about how to make Italian food on wheels, and give us a recipe for the weekend. Former KTOO employee Susan Fitzgerald will preview her Juneau World Affairs Council presentation about the refugee situation on the U.S.-Mexico border. The Alaska Women’s Lobby will highlight their activism awards luncheon, and we’ll get a preview of Juneau Pride Week and the GLITZ Drag Show.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

Always be up to date If you’d like to stay informed but could use some help sorting out what’s most important, sign up for The Signal – a free, weekly news email from KTOO’s news team Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.