Andy Kline hosts on Friday, May 31, 2019.
We’ll meet the folks behind Forno Rosso as part of Foodie Friday. They’ll let us know about how to make Italian food on wheels, and give us a recipe for the weekend. Former KTOO employee Susan Fitzgerald will preview her Juneau World Affairs Council presentation about the refugee situation on the U.S.-Mexico border. The Alaska Women’s Lobby will highlight their activism awards luncheon, and we’ll get a preview of Juneau Pride Week and the GLITZ Drag Show.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
‘Enough is enough’: AG Barr hears from Alaska Native leaders about rural justice problemsU.S. Attorney General William Barr is in Alaska this week, learning about law enforcement challenges in rural areas. He declined to comment on the Mueller investigation on Wednesday.
Dunleavy calls for state budget, while senators discuss separate PFD billGov. Mike Dunleavy sent a message to state workers Wednesday afternoon, saying layoff notices would go out if the Legislature hasn’t passed a budget by June 14.
Is there gold in them thar beaches?One Curious Juneau listener has noticed janky-looking rafts and unnatural pits proliferating in recent years at his go-to fishing spot. So we asked one of the raft owners what they’re up to.
DEC permit renewal would allow more wastewater discharge from Cook Inlet oil producersEnvironmental groups are protesting the state’s move to renew a federal permit that allows oil and gas producers to release discharges into Cook Inlet.