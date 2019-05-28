Photos: Juneau residents honor fallen service members in Memorial Day ceremony

Jack Gould’s daughter-in-law sets aside her grave tending tools to watch the Memorial Day service at Evergreen Cemetery on May 27, 2019. The red and yellow flag signifies that the deceased was a veteran of the local fire department. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) U.S. flags were placed at the gravestones of veterans for the Memorial Day service at Evergreen Cemetery on May 27, 2019. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) U.S. Coast Guard color guard stands ready before the Memorial Day service at Evergreen Cemetery on May 27, 2019. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) Sam Marnon, a sophomore at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé, plays taps during the Memorial Day service at Evergreen Cemetery on May 27, 2019. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)

Juneau residents remembered those who died while in the service of their country during a Memorial Day observance at Evergreen Cemetery on May 27, 2019.

The gravestones of many Juneau veterans were marked with U.S. flags and flowers.

Capt. Melissa Rivera, chief of staff for the 17th Coast Guard District, spoke at the brief ceremony organized by Veterans of Foreign Wars Taku Post 5559.

Always be up to date If you’d like to stay informed but could use some help sorting out what’s most important, sign up for The Signal – a free, weekly news email from KTOO’s news team Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.