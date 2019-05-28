Photos: Juneau residents honor fallen service members in Memorial Day ceremony

Juneau residents remembered those who died while in the service of their country during a Memorial Day observance at Evergreen Cemetery on May 27, 2019.
The gravestones of many Juneau veterans were marked with U.S. flags and flowers.
Capt. Melissa Rivera, chief of staff for the 17th Coast Guard District, spoke at the brief ceremony organized by Veterans of Foreign Wars Taku Post 5559.
