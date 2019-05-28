Newscast – Tuesday, May 28, 2019

In this newscast:
- State lawmakers prep for a possible lawsuit against the the Dunleavy administration over education funding,
- a rewrite toughening crime sentences heads to the governor’s desk,
- U.S. Attorney General William Barr is headed to Alaska with an eye on law enforcement in rural Alaska,
- the Trump administration appeals a federal district court judge’s decision that blocked oil drilling in Arctic waters,
- National Weather Service meteorologist explains why pollen and particulate appear to be lingering in the air across much of Southeast Alaska, and
- a doctor who specializes in allergies gives advice on how to manage pollen allergies.
Recent headlines
Spruce pollen blooms look ominous, but they’re nothing to sneeze atFor those who suffer from seasonal allergies, spring means red eyes, mucus and fits of sneezing. This year, Southeast Alaska has seen a remarkable tree pollen bloom.
Red Carpet Concert: QUEENS, ‘Know-So’Watch Juneau songwriter Marian Call perform a new song with eight-person choral ensemble QUEENS during the 2019 Alaska Folk Festival.
Alaska Legislature prepares to sue governor over school fundingLawmakers say they hope a lawsuit won’t be needed. But lawyers for the Legislature and the Dunleavy administration differ on whether a law passed last year can provide funding for next school year.
Senate sends criminal justice bill to Dunleavy’s deskThe bill repeals much of the controversial three-year-old law known as Senate Bill 91. While that law reduced criminal sentencing, the new measure increases sentencing.