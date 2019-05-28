Newscast – Tuesday, May 28, 2019

By May 28, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • State lawmakers prep for a possible lawsuit against the the Dunleavy administration over education funding,
  • a rewrite toughening crime sentences heads to the governor’s desk,
  • U.S. Attorney General William Barr is headed to Alaska with an eye on law enforcement in rural Alaska,
  • the Trump administration appeals a federal district court judge’s decision that blocked oil drilling in Arctic waters,
  • National Weather Service meteorologist explains why pollen and particulate appear to be lingering in the air across much of Southeast Alaska, and
  • a doctor who specializes in allergies gives advice on how to manage pollen allergies.
