Cheryl Snyder hosts on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
On Thursday’s show, we’ll preview a workshop about how to run for local office. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will highlight Family Fishing Day at the Lake. We’ll check in with the Juneau Symphony, and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will highlight the weekend’s arts and culture happenings with Arts Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Recent headlines
Senate sends criminal justice bill to Dunleavy’s deskThe bill repeals much of the controversial three-year-old law known as Senate Bill 91. While that law reduced criminal sentencing, the new measure increases sentencing.
Wrangell’s king salmon derby is canceled again, leaving locals longingWhile most agree that protecting the salmon run up the nearby Stikine River is critical, the absence of Wrangell's derby for the second straight year has left a king-salmon-sized hole in some hearts.
Bill aims to make health care coverage for school districts cheaperA House bill would allow employees from municipalities, school districts and the University of Alaska to opt into the state’s health care program. But not everyone is jumping on board with the idea.
Photos: Juneau residents honor fallen service members in Memorial Day ceremonyGravestones of many Juneau veterans were marked with U.S. flags and flowers for a Memorial Day observance on May 27, 2019.