Cheryl Snyder hosts on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

On Thursday’s show, we’ll preview a workshop about how to run for local office. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will highlight Family Fishing Day at the Lake. We’ll check in with the Juneau Symphony, and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will highlight the weekend’s arts and culture happenings with Arts Up.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Always be up to date If you’d like to stay informed but could use some help sorting out what’s most important, sign up for The Signal – a free, weekly news email from KTOO’s news team Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.