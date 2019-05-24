A judge blocked a Trump plan for a controversial road through an Alaska wildlife refuge. Now the administration is appealing.

President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday appealed a court ruling that blocked plans to build a long-sought road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.
Attorneys for U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt filed the appeal of a March decision by U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason that set back the administration’s plans for a 12-mile road through the refuge on the Alaska Peninsula.
An Interior Department spokeswoman, Molly Block, declined to comment.
Residents of the fishing village of King Cove, which is only accessible by boat and small plane, have pushed for decades for permission to build the road to the nearby village of Cold Bay and its jet runway.
Bad weather sometimes makes air and boat travel impossible to and from King Cove. And residents, with political support from Alaska’s elected officials, argue that the road to Cold Bay would make it easier for them to be evacuated during medical emergencies.
Environmental groups have opposed the road, arguing that winter storms and snow would make it no more reliable for King Cove than small planes or boats. They also say it would set a bad precedent to build the project inside a refuge.
Environmental groups sued the Trump administration last year over a land exchange between the federal government and an Alaska Native corporation meant to facilitate the road’s construction.
Gleason invalidated the exchange in a March ruling, saying the Trump administration violated the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to justify its change in policy from the Obama administration.
The case now moves to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.
Recent headlines
-
Using local foods, a Juneau middle school teacher demystifies cooking for kidsFor kids who’ve never cooked, smoking their own salmon might seem out of reach. But a Juneau teacher believes it’s just another life skill his students can master — and he shows them how to do it.
-
To get a count on bowhead whales, North Slope scientists head out onto the sea ice"They’re just so graceful and beautiful. Every time I see a whale I get excited," says biologist Craig George. "I’ve seen thousands and thousands. It’s always like seeing a bowhead for the first time."
-
As budget debate draws out, a deadline for state layoff notices approachesIt's not clear that lawmakers will be able to resolve differences over PFDs by the June 3 deadline to provide layoff notices — or in time to avoid a state government shutdown on July 1.
-
Climate change looks different in Southeast Alaska. Here’s how tribes are planning for that.The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has a climate change adaptation plan. It wants the region to be included in the climate change discussion.