Newscast – Thursday, May 23, 2019

In this newscast:
- Juneau middle schoolers learn how to smoke salmon,
- Southeast Alaska’s largest tribe develops its own climate action plan,
- and a new bill in the Legislature would provide a full permanent fund dividend while reducing future PFD payouts.
Recent headlines
-
As budget debate draws out, a deadline for state layoff notices approachesIt's not clear that lawmakers will be able to resolve differences over PFDs by the June 3 deadline to provide layoff notices — or in time to avoid a state government shutdown on July 1.
-
Climate change looks different in Southeast Alaska. Here’s how tribes are planning for that.The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has a climate change adaptation plan. It wants the region to be included in the climate change discussion.
-
ANWR fight not over for Democrats in CongressDemocrats in Washington, D.C., are still hoping to block drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The latest attempt surfaced at a U.S. House committee meeting.
-
Akiak loses a mile-long stretch of riverbank to erosionThe city's administrator says that Akiak has seen erosion problems before, but nothing like this.