Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
On Thursday’s show, award-winning writer Ernestine Saankalaxt’ Hayes will read work, tell us about her tenure as a professor and Alaska State Writer Laureate, and let us know what’s next.
And the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will highlight the weekend’s arts and culture happenings with Arts Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
