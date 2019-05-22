Special: Live music with Daniel Firmin

Musician Daniel Firmin dropped into the studio to play us some tunes and preview his album release party at Kindred Post on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Daniel Firmin on Juneau Afternoon. His album release party is at Kindred Post, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1. (Photo by Scott Burton/KTOO)

0

Always be up to date

If you’d like to stay informed but could use some help sorting out what’s most important, sign up for The Signal – a free, weekly news email from KTOO’s news team

Recent headlines

X