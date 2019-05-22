Alaska officially parting ways with fast ferries

Alaska is surplusing its fast ferries.
Local governments and state agencies have been asked to submit proposals, according to a public notice that appeared Monday on a state website.
Selling off the fast ferries was anticipated after the Alaska Marine Highway System removed the Fairweather from service earlier this year. Its sister ship Chenega has been tied up since 2015.
Both are moored in Ketchikan’s Ward Cove.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities says both vessels are considered excess. Relatively high fuel consumption made them expensive to operate, though they proved popular with the public.
“AMHS has planned for years to find ways to phase them out and (the) plan was to divest of the costly to operate (fast ferries) as soon as possible due to previous budget reductions,” the transportation agency’s regional spokeswoman Aurah Landau wrote in a Tuesday statement.
The department has invited prospective buyers to submit proposals by June 10. The notice is a requirement before the vessels can be listed on the open market.
According to the public notice, the pair of catamarans came into service around 15 years ago. They cruise at about 32 knots, allowing them to complete a run in about half the time as the rest of the fleet.
The comparatively expensive-to-run vessels fell out of favor amid cost-cutting, as the Legislature reduced appropriations to the state ferry system.
Lawmakers slashed the the state ferry system’s appropriations by about $40 million this year. Its budget won’t be final until the governor signs the budget bill.
Recent headlines
-
Victims in floatplane crash near Metlakatla identifiedA federal investigation into Monday’s fatal floatplane crash near Metlakatla has begun, and both victims have been identified.
-
Juneau protesters rally in support of abortion accessRallies took place across the country Tuesday as abortion rights supporters spoke out against the recent passage of more restrictive legislation in several states.
-
From Texas to Colorado to Scotland, ANWR drilling opponents take their case to CEOsWhile a demonstration at BP's Denver headquarters was underway on Monday, the architect of a broader strategy to deter ANWR drilling was on a train, traversing the length of the United Kingdom.
-
Juneau explores using fines to address ‘chronic nuisance properties’The city is looking into a new way to deal with properties that make frequent appearances on the police blotter.